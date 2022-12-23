Home Nation

Kota suicides: Toll reaches 15 in 2022 as another student takes life

Police identified the deceased as Aniket (16), a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

By PTI

KOTA: In yet another case of suicide, a 16-year-old student ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, police said.

With this, the total number of cases of suicide by students in Kota rose to 15 this year.

The incident that took place in the Talwandi area under the Jawahar Nagar police station of the city came to light on Friday, they said.

The police placed the body in the mortuary for postmortem and began a further investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

