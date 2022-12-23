Home Nation

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die six days ahead of schedule

Before adjourning the House sine die (indefinitely), Speaker Om Birla said the productivity of the House was 97 per cent.

Published: 23rd December 2022 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, six days ahead of schedule.

The Winter session of Parliament, which commenced on December 7, was to otherwise end on December 29.

However, a decision was taken in the Business Advisory Committee -- chaired by the Speaker of Lok Sabha and comprising representatives of the government and various parties -- to curtail the session.

Before adjourning the House sine die (indefinitely), Speaker Om Birla said the productivity of the House was 97 per cent.

The House held 13 sittings totalling 62 hours and 42 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were present in the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha adjourned Winter session Parliament
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp