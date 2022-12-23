Maharashtra Assembly adjourned for the day after paying tribute to BJP MLA Mukta Tilak

Home Nation

Tilak, who represented Kasba Peth constituency in Pune, succumbed to the ailment on Thursday.

NCP MLAs pay homage to departed BJP MLA Mukta Tilak during Winter Session of Maharashtra State Assembly at Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was adjourned on Friday after legislators paid respect to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mukta Tilak died after a long battle with cancer.

The House was adjourned for the day after legislators paid tribute to Tilak.

Recalling his interaction with Tilak, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said when he had visited her during the Ganesh festival, the BJP MLA had discussed issues related to her constituency with him.

"Even when she was ill, her concern was the work that needed to be done in her constituency, which showed her commitment," Shinde said.

Despite her illness, Tilak made it a point to cast her vote during the Rajya Sabha and legislative council polls, when she was brought to the state legislature in a wheelchair, he said.

This was also the time when every vote mattered for the then-ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the BJP in the polls subsequently led to the collapse of the coalition government in the state.

Recalling Tilak's participation in the House, Speaker Rahul Narvekar said her death was not only a loss to the BJP, but also to the Assembly.

