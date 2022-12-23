Home Nation

MCD: AAP names Shelly Oberoi as mayor candidate for Delhi

The party held a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC) and following a discussion, the six names were shortlisted.

Published: 23rd December 2022 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Shelly Oberoi. (Photo | Shelly Oberoi Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday finalised six names as its candidates for various MCD posts, including that of mayor and deputy mayor, with Shelly Oberoi emerging as the choice for the top post in the civic body.

Senior AAP leader Pankaj Gupta announced the names at a press conference.

The party held a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC) and following a discussion, the six names were shortlisted.

The party's mayoral candidate is Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor candidate is Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal.

The four names shortlisted for Standing Committee were Raminder Kaur, Sarika Chaudhary, Mohini Jeenwal and Mohd Aamil Malik.

On December 7, the AAP won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.

