Home Nation

'Mentally unsound' man kills mother, two others in J-K's Anantnag

Three people -- including the mother of the assailant -- succumbed to the injuries suffered in the assault, while at least seven others were injured in the incident, they added.

Published: 23rd December 2022 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

While the woman Bimla Majhi was run over by a train, the minor sons - Ravindra and Dusmanta - were lying dead in a pool of blood in their house.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A "mentally unsound" man allegedly killed his mother and two others by launching an assault on them in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.

Javaid Ahmad picked up a stick and started hitting unsuspecting people, including his mother, who were out for early morning chores in the Ashmuqam area, the officials said.

Three people -- including the mother of the assailant -- succumbed to the injuries suffered in the assault, while at least seven others were injured in the incident, they added.

The injured are undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Hafeeza, Ghulam Nabi and Mohammad Amin.

The condition of one the injured people is critical and has been referred to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital here, the officials said.

One of the injured persons told police that several people tried to overpower the assailant but failed. The accused, who is reportedly an alcoholic, has been arrested by police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mentally unsound Anantnag Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp