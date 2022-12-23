Home Nation

Pak drone shot down by BSF at Punjab border

The unmanned aerial vehicle was detected at around 7:45 am near the Pulmoran border post in the Amritsar sector.

By PTI

AMRITSAR:  A drone entering India from Pakistan through the international border in Punjab was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday, a spokesperson of the force said.

"BSF troops fired at the drone and brought it down. The drone has been seized. A search of the area is in progress to find out if it has dropped any consignment," the spokesperson said.

This is the third straight day that the border-guarding force has shot down a drone in Punjab.

