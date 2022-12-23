Home Nation

Power corridor| Adjournment mocks house: O’brien 

Taking to is twitter on Thursday, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team continued to mock the Parliament.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien shows the rule book to Rajya Sabha dy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh in the Parliament House on Sunday | PTI

All India Trinamool Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien, who is also TMC parliamentary leader in RS, mocked the adjournment of  Winter Session of Parliament  before its announced scheduled dates 8th time in a row. Taking to is twitter on Thursday, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team continued to mock the Parliament. “PM@narendramodi and his team continue to MOCK PARLIAMENT. For the 8th time in a row, BJP CUTS SHORT a #parliament session,” he tweeted.

Joshi tears into oppn over bedlam
Going ballistic against the Congress and Opposition, Union Parliamentary Minister Pralhad Joshi lambasted the Opposition, led by Congress Party in particular, for creating pandemonium in the Upper House after the Chair of House did not allow a discussion on the recent skirmishes between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the LAC in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. “The Opposition and the Congress in particular should follow the decorum of the House,” he said.

