Raipur Diary: Balco takes a step to reduce carbon footprint

With robust initiative, Balco aims towards reducing GHG emissions and enhancing energy savings.

Published: 23rd December 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Greater focus to find alternative and renewable fuel resources remains the need of the hour. A trial run in the Korba-based Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (Balco) using biodiesel in smelter operations and as a fuel for technological vehicles in transportation has been successfull. Biodiesel is a form of fuel derived from organic matter which, when burned, produces significantly lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to conventional, non-renewable fuels, besides aiding farmers’ income. With robust initiative, Balco aims towards reducing GHG emissions and enhancing energy savings.

Gadkari all praise for Cong CM’s green efforts
Union minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari asppreciated on CM Bhupesh Baghel for his directive to strictly ensure using the cow-dung based natural paints for government buildings/offices in all departments. The first of its kind paint with anti-fungal properties was launched by Gadkari in January 2021. The admiration came from the senior BJP leader at a time when the saffron party is struggling to give a fillip to the party’s political fortunes against the Baghel government. The Congress has maintained its winning streak in all five Assembly by-polls since December 2018.

Dharmadrohi v/s Deshdrohi certificates!
While opposition BJP cited that Bhupesh Baghel has apparently hurt the sentiments of Hindus over his remark on ‘saffron’ and ‘Bajrangi goonde’ (goons) when the CM questioned how can colour (of clothes) decide faith and caste, asserting that saffron symbolises ‘renunciation and sacrifice’. Baghel on BJP’s criticism countered yet again asking on why when one talks against the BJP the person is dubbed as ‘dharmdrohi’ (anti-religion) or anyone speaks against the Centre then he is labeled as ‘deshdrohi’ (anti-national) and if any individual daring to speak against them is called as ‘demon’. CM felt that the BJP instead of replying gave his certificates.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com

