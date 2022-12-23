Home Nation

Rajasthan HC rejects Vadra’s plea against ED case

The land was bought in 2012 and the payment was allegedly made through conduits. The land was later sold at a huge profit, allegedly using forged documents. 

Published: 23rd December 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Court, verdict

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  In a setback to businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a single-judge bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday rejected his plea seeking a stay on his custodial interrogation in an Enforcement Directorate case into the dubious land deals in Bikaner by a company linked to him and his mother.  

Justice P S Bhati also rejected Vadra’s plea for quashing the ED probe but extended an earlier stay on his arrest by two more weeks, to allow the petitioner to appeal before a two-judge bench. Vadra is the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and faces investigation over the purchase of land by Sky Light Hospitality, a partnership firm with his mother Maureen. 

The ED had filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR, a document prepared by the ED when it begins an investigation) in 2015 based on a complaint by a local tehsildar regarding the purchase of 275 bighas of land in Kolayat area of Bikaner. 

The land was bought in 2012 and the payment was allegedly made through conduits. The land was later sold at a huge profit, allegedly using forged documents. The Vadras moved the HC after the ED sent notice. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robert Vadra Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sonia Gandhi Congress
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp