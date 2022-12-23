Home Nation

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die six days ahead of schedule

The Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced on December 7, was to otherwise end on December 29.

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, six days ahead of schedule.

Before adjourning the House sine die (indefinitely), Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the productivity of the House was 102 per cent.

The House held 13 sittings totalling 64 hours 50 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge were present in the House.

