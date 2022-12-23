SC to organise hackathon for identifying ideas to improvise listing & filing of matters

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court Registry is organising a “Hackathon” for identifying innovative ideas and exploring practical propositions for refining & bringing efficiency in the existing process of listing and filing of judicial matters.

For the event which will be organised under supervision and guidance of SC judge, Justice SK Kaul, the Registry has invited suggestions/innovative ideas from the stakeholders and duty holders for the improvement in the system.

“The suggestions/innovative ideas shall be submitted online through link "https://main.sci.nic.in/hackathon/", which is also available on the official website of the Supreme Court of India, from 24th December, 2022, till 30th December, 2022. The suggestions/innovative ideas shall be within the ambit of the provisions of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013,” a notification uploaded on SC’s website dated December 23 said.

According to the notification, members of Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association, members of e-Committee, Supreme Court of India, SC Registry officers/ officials and also Law Clerks-cum-Research Assistants working in the Registry of the Supreme Court of India.

Pursuant to scrutinising responses received from stakeholders and identification of best eighteen suggestions by Screening-cum-Selection Committee, selected participants would be invited to make presentation during an event to be organized on Saturday, 7 January, 2023, at Multipurpose Hall, 2nd Floor, Block-C, Additional Building Complex, Supreme Court of India, New Delhi.

“The event would be divided into two sessions. Six participants would make presentation in the first session and twelve participants in the second session. Each participant would be allotted maximum ten minutes for presentation of the proposition and further five minutes for interaction-cum-question/answer session with the Screening-cum-Selection Committee and the Hon'ble Judge In-charge. In the presentation, the participant may demonstrate as to how his/her vision and proposition will bring systemic changes to achieve the desired objective,” the notification also said.

Earlier during the month, SC under the aegis of CJI DY Chandrachud for the first time in its 72 year history had decided to host a hackathon event with a view to bring in evolution by inclusion of a new methodology for upgrading the ecosystem by generating out-of-the-box, open, innovative ideas”. The CJI had said that the event was for granting an opportunity for engaging public and youth of the country into “collaborative brainstorming.”

