Stamp paper scam: Mumbai court junks plea to stop web series release on convict Telgi

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Telgi was convicted in several related cases and sentenced to 30 years in jail, which he was serving when he died in Bengaluru in October 2017 | pti

By PTI

MUMBAI: Civil court here on Friday rejected a plea seeking temporary relief against the release of a web series based on fake stamp paper scam convict late Abdul Karim Telgi.

Telgi's daughter Sana Irfan Talikoti had approached the city civil court against the makers of a web series 'Scam 2003-The curious case of Abdul Karim Lala Telgi'.

She had sought an injunction on its release claiming the producers had not obtained the family's consent before the project was greenlighted.

Her plea seeking ad-interim relief was rejected by the court, though a detailed order has not been made available as yet, her lawyer said.

In her suit filed through advocate Madhav Thorat, Sana has alleged the series is based on a book that had factual discrepancies.

The web series was in violation of the family's right to privacy, dignity and self-respect, the suit claimed.

Telgi, who was convicted in several cases in connection with the 2004 multi-crore fake stamp paper scam and sentenced to imprisonment of 30 years in total, died in Bengaluru in October 2017 while serving his jail term.

