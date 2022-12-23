Home Nation

Supreme Court verdict on demonetisation to be declared on January 2

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice SA Nazeer, who will retire on January 4, is likely to pronounce its verdict on the matter on the said date.

Published: 23rd December 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court.

A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on January 2 on a batch of pleas challenging the government’s 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of `1,000 and `500 denominations.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice SA Nazeer, who will retire on January 4, is likely to pronounce its verdict on the matter on the said date.

The top court had, on December 7, directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put on record the relevant records relating to the government’s 2016 decision and reserved its verdict.

The bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and B V Nagarathna, had heard the submissions of Attorney General R Venkataramani, the RBI’s counsel and the petitioners’ lawyers, including senior advocates P Chidambaram and Shyam Divan.

Calling the scrapping of the `500 and `1,000 currency notes deeply flawed, Chidambaram had argued that the government cannot on its own initiate any proposal relating to legal tender, which can only be done on the recommendation of the RBI’s central board.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
judgment denominations currency notes RBI Chidambaram
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp