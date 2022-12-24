Home Nation

'﻿India Out' campaign once again resurfaces in Maldives

The opposition party has been propagating the 'India Out' campaign for a while now, as they had a pro-China stand.

Published: 24th December 2022 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

Abdulla Yameen

Maldives' former president Abdulla Yameen speaks to the media in Male, Jan. 8, 2019. (File Photo | AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A member of the opposition in the Maldives, led by former President Abdulla Yameen, has urged people to attack the Indian High Commission in Male - bringing back the 'India Out' campaign to the forefront.

Members of the ruling party in the Maldives have condemned this.

Former government official- Abbas Riza has allegedly asked for arson and attacked the Indian High Commission.  Members of the ruling party have expressed their outrage.

“MTD condemns the call for arson attack and inciting terror against the Indian High Commission in the Maldives by PPM member and former government official @AbbasRiza. India is our closest neighbour and they are always there for the Maldives in every time we needed,” according to a statement issued by Maldives Third way Democrats. 

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) too has condemned the call for an arson attack on the Indian High Commission and calls on the authorities to investigate the matter. The MDP also condemns the opposition’s continuous effort to incite violence and hatred towards friendly nations.

Security has been beefed up around the High Commission as a precautionary measure.

Earlier on June 21st, during Yoga day celebrations a mob had entered the stadium where officials of the Indian High Commission were present and created an uproar.

The opposition party has been propagating the India Out campaign for a while now, as they had a pro-China stand.

