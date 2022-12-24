Home Nation

Brick kiln explosion leaves six dead in Bihar, 10 injured

The incident took place when labourers were trying lit fire to a sack of bricks.

Published: 24th December 2022 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: At least six persons were killed and 10 others were critically injured following an explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Friday.

Locals said that they heard a powerful explosion inside a brick kiln at Nirirgir village under Ramgarhwa police station in the district. The incident took place when labourers were trying lit fire to a sack of bricks.

A senior police officer said that a rescue operation has been launched. Several people were trapped in the debris which was being removed from the spot. Darkness at the site, however, delayed the rescue operation.

Authoritative sources said that six bodies have been recovered from the spot and sent to Sadar hospital for post-mortem. Besides, 10 persons who suffered burn injuries in the incident have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

The majority of labourers engaged in making bricks were stated to be residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The caretaker identified as Harendra Choudhary is stated to be a resident of Kotwa village in the district. The injured included Ghanshyam Ram, Nishar, Ramu Nishad, Ram Dular and Ram Tirth.

Locals said that 25 persons were still missing. Gopalganj district magistrate Nawal Kishore Choudhary said that investigation has been launched.

“Rescue operation is on. Officials have rushed to the site and were monitoring the situation,” he told the media. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brick Kiln Explosion Gopalganj Expolsion
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp