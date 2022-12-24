Brick kiln explosion leaves six dead in Bihar, 10 injured

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: At least six persons were killed and 10 others were critically injured following an explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Friday.

Locals said that they heard a powerful explosion inside a brick kiln at Nirirgir village under Ramgarhwa police station in the district. The incident took place when labourers were trying lit fire to a sack of bricks.

A senior police officer said that a rescue operation has been launched. Several people were trapped in the debris which was being removed from the spot. Darkness at the site, however, delayed the rescue operation.

Authoritative sources said that six bodies have been recovered from the spot and sent to Sadar hospital for post-mortem. Besides, 10 persons who suffered burn injuries in the incident have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

The majority of labourers engaged in making bricks were stated to be residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The caretaker identified as Harendra Choudhary is stated to be a resident of Kotwa village in the district. The injured included Ghanshyam Ram, Nishar, Ramu Nishad, Ram Dular and Ram Tirth.

Locals said that 25 persons were still missing. Gopalganj district magistrate Nawal Kishore Choudhary said that investigation has been launched.

“Rescue operation is on. Officials have rushed to the site and were monitoring the situation,” he told the media. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

PATNA: At least six persons were killed and 10 others were critically injured following an explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Friday. Locals said that they heard a powerful explosion inside a brick kiln at Nirirgir village under Ramgarhwa police station in the district. The incident took place when labourers were trying lit fire to a sack of bricks. A senior police officer said that a rescue operation has been launched. Several people were trapped in the debris which was being removed from the spot. Darkness at the site, however, delayed the rescue operation. Authoritative sources said that six bodies have been recovered from the spot and sent to Sadar hospital for post-mortem. Besides, 10 persons who suffered burn injuries in the incident have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. The majority of labourers engaged in making bricks were stated to be residents of Uttar Pradesh. The caretaker identified as Harendra Choudhary is stated to be a resident of Kotwa village in the district. The injured included Ghanshyam Ram, Nishar, Ramu Nishad, Ram Dular and Ram Tirth. Locals said that 25 persons were still missing. Gopalganj district magistrate Nawal Kishore Choudhary said that investigation has been launched. “Rescue operation is on. Officials have rushed to the site and were monitoring the situation,” he told the media. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.