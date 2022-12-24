Home Nation

Chalk out middle path to address issues of Kashmiri Pandits: Mehbooba Mufti

The migrant Kashmiri Pandit and Jammu-based reserved category employees left the Valley in May following the targeted killings of two colleagues.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said instead of giving migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees an ultimatum to join their duty, the Jammu and Kashmir administration should chalk out a middle path taking into consideration the recent targeted killings in the Valley.

The migrant Kashmiri Pandit and Jammu-based reserved category employees left the Valley in May following the targeted killings of two colleagues.

They are seeking relocation outside Kashmir.

However, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha last Wednesday asserted that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure the safety of minority community employees, including Kashmiri Pandits, in the Valley and sent out a "loud and clear" message to those demanding a transfer no salary for sitting at home.

Interacting with reporters on Saturday, Mufti said, "The administration needs to know their problems and try to resolve those. Giving an ultimatum to join otherwise, your salaries will be stopped is wrong."

Everyone, including the Pandits, has suffered a lot but the government should take into consideration the recent (targeted) killings of the community members.

Mufti said the administration should accept their demand for the time being to provide them with a breather.

"When they are satisfied that the situation in Kashmir has improved, they will return but should not be compelled like this," she said.

The government must chalk out a middle way in consultation with the protesting employees who are very perturbed over the past several months and are facing tremendous hardships, the PDP chief said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Kashmiri Pandit targeted killings
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp