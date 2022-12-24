Corbevax booster after Covishield jabs safe: Study

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers at the AIG Hospitals have revealed results of a study that shows the Corbevax booster dose, administered to those who have taken Covishield as primary vaccine, gives maximum protection against Omicron variants. The study assumes significance amid the recent reports of the resurgence of Covid-19 in China, Japan, South Korea, the US, and Brazil.

The study was published in a medical journal called Vaccines. As many as 250 healthcare workers participated in the study. All of them had received two doses of Covishield as the primary vaccine, not more than six months before the study began. Ten participants tested Covid positive 30 days after taking a booster dose.

“None of the 250 participants had any adverse events following the administration of Corbevax booster dose, cementing the belief that mixed vaccines are safe,” said Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals. He said the study was undertaken when Omicron variants were circulating in India.

