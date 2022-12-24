Home Nation

DGCA may soon allow free travel if passengers’ tickets are downgraded

Meanwhile, the existing provisions specified in CAR provides compensation for denied Boarding, if airline has done overbooking in a flight.

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is working on an amendment in the rules wherein a passenger who is downgraded from his booked class of ticket, will be refunded the full value of ticket (including taxes) and the airline will carry the passenger free of cost in the next available class.

“However, this proposal will go through stakeholder consultation and the final regulation shall be published and made applicable afterwards,’’ according to a statement of the DGCA.The increase in passenger traffic has often resulted in some passengers (on routes within India and on the international sectors) being downgraded involuntarily by airlines- which naturally causes a lot of discomfort for passengers.

That has prompted the DGCA to work on this amendment in the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part IV.Passengers booked on first class, business class or premium economy, are downgraded to a lower class at the time of check-in due to various reasons like unserviceable seats, change of aircraft, overbooking.

“Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.” to protect the rights of air travelers affected by downgrading of their ticket,’’
says DGCA.

Meanwhile, the existing provisions specified in CAR provides compensation for denied Boarding, if airline has done overbooking in a flight.No compensation is offered at present if airline arranges alternate flight within one hour of original departure.

