Home Nation

Five cops linked to Pakistan drug ring among 17 held in Valley

The busting of the drug module has once again exposed the involvement of Pakistan-based militant handlers in pumping narcotics into Kashmir.

Published: 24th December 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Seventeen people, including five policemen, were arrested on Friday in Kashmir following a crackdown on a narcotics smuggling module originating from Pakistan. A police officer said the breakthrough came after they had zeroed in on some drug smugglers active in Kupwara town and its adjoining areas while working to identify the peddlers active in the region.

“Based on a tip-off, a poultry shop owner named Mohammad Waseem Najar was arrested with some quantity of narcotics from his house at Darzipura in Kupwara. He admitted to being a part of a big group of drug peddlers and disclosed his associates’ names,” the police official said.

The police then conducted raids at various places in Baramulla and Kupwara and arrested 16 more people, including four special police officers, a policeman, a political activist and a contractor. The busting of the drug module has once again exposed the involvement of Pakistan-based militant handlers in pumping narcotics into Kashmir.

“One Shakir Ali Khan, a Pakistan-based militant handler originally hailing from Keran in Kupwara, has emerged as the main supplier of narcotics, who sent drugs to his son Tahmeed Khan on this side of the LoC,” a police official said.Two packets containing about 2kg heroin-like narcotics were recovered from Tahmeed’s house. Shakir had crossed the LoC in the early 1990s.

“After obtaining arms training, Shakir infiltrated back and remained a Hizbul Mujahideen militant for some time in the Keran-Kupwara sector. He then again crossed over to PoK and is now a top militant handler, pushing arms, ammunition and narcotics to the Valley,” the police official said.

During the investigation, it was found that about 5kg drugs valued at Rs 5 crore was smuggled into Kashmir from Pakistan by this gang in the last three months.According to the police, 85 cases under NDPS Act have been registered against 161 persons in north Kashmir this year so far and 33 people involved in narcotics smuggling have been detained and booked under PSA ( PIT-NDPS Act) and lodged in different jails.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir five policemen narcotics smuggling
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp