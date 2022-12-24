Home Nation

Five-day Indian Science Congress to be held in Nagpur in January

Thousands of delegates and researchers, including a few Nobel laureates, are expected to attend the event, which could not be held during the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 24th December 2022 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

He said in this sad hour his thoughts are with Mahesh Babu, the superstar son of Krishna, and his entire family.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Preparations are afoot to organise India’s 108th session of the five-day Indian Science Congress (ISC) from January 3 to January 7 at Nagpur. The event, being held after a gap of two years, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3.

The ISC aims to bring together the eminent persons working in the field of science and technology from across the country, and is one of the most popular events in the country for researchers and students belonging to the scientific community.

According to official sources, the main theme of the upcoming conclave is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment”.Thousands of delegates and researchers, including a few Nobel laureates, are expected to attend the event, which could not be held during the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, there is great enthusiasm among the scientific community and students to attend this event this time, while adhering to the safety protocols required in view of Covid-19,” an official said.The event is being organised by the Indian Science Congress Association, Kolkata. The ‘Pride of India Expo-2023’ will be one of the major attractions this time. Vigyan Jyot (Flame of Knowledge) remains lit at the venue of the Indian Science Congress PoI Expo for the duration of the Congress.

Established in 1914, Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) is the premier Indian Science Community organisation. For the last 107 years, ISCA has been bringing together has been bringing together the entire scientific fraternity to discuss the key issues related to various streams of science.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp