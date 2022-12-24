Five-day Indian Science Congress to be held in Nagpur in January

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Preparations are afoot to organise India’s 108th session of the five-day Indian Science Congress (ISC) from January 3 to January 7 at Nagpur. The event, being held after a gap of two years, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3.

The ISC aims to bring together the eminent persons working in the field of science and technology from across the country, and is one of the most popular events in the country for researchers and students belonging to the scientific community.

According to official sources, the main theme of the upcoming conclave is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment”.Thousands of delegates and researchers, including a few Nobel laureates, are expected to attend the event, which could not be held during the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, there is great enthusiasm among the scientific community and students to attend this event this time, while adhering to the safety protocols required in view of Covid-19,” an official said.The event is being organised by the Indian Science Congress Association, Kolkata. The ‘Pride of India Expo-2023’ will be one of the major attractions this time. Vigyan Jyot (Flame of Knowledge) remains lit at the venue of the Indian Science Congress PoI Expo for the duration of the Congress.

Established in 1914, Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) is the premier Indian Science Community organisation. For the last 107 years, ISCA has been bringing together has been bringing together the entire scientific fraternity to discuss the key issues related to various streams of science.

