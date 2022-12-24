Home Nation

Hackathon to help Supreme Court improve filing & listing

Supreme Court.

A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Registry is organising a “Hackathon” for identifying innovative ideas and exploring practical propositions for refining & bringing efficiency in the existing process of listing and filing of judicial matters.

For the event which will be organised under supervision and guidance of SC judge, Justice SK Kaul, the Registry has invited suggestions/innovative ideas from the stakeholders and duty holders for the improvement in the system.

The suggestions/innovative ideas shall be submitted online through link  ldquo;https://main.sci.nic.in/hackathon/”, which is also available on the official website of the Supreme Court of India, from 24th December, 2022, till 30th December, 2022. The suggestions/innovative ideas shall be within the ambit of the provisions of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013,” a notification uploaded on SC’s website dated December 23 said.

According to the notification, members of Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association, members of e-Committee, Supreme Court of India, SC Registry officers/ officials  and also Law Clerks-cum-Research Assistants working in the Registry of the Supreme Court of India.

