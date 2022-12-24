Home Nation

Kamal Haasan joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi, says 'here as an Indian'

Haasan said there is no politics behind his visit as he heard his inner voice to save India from hatred to come here.

Published: 24th December 2022 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan, Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, near Red Fort in New Delhi, Dec. 24, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan attended the Bharat Jodo Yatra as it entered the national capital today. 

The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief was accompanied by party functionaries and joined the yatra from the ITO and walked with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Red Fort.

Haasan said there is no politics behind his visit as he heard his inner voice to save India from hatred to come here.

"This yatra is not for any political aim, but raises its voice against unemployment, price rise, China's attack on India and against the hatred being spread in the country," he said.

"Many people ask me why I am here. I am here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies and started my own political party. But when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here."

The MNM chief added, "I stood in front of the mirror and said to myself, this is when the country needs me the most. Then a voice came from inside me - 'Kamal... do not help break India, help unite'."

Kamal Haasan joins the list of several celebrities who took part in the yatra which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 has traversed nine states so far and is set to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of January.

In the past, actors Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bhatt, Riya sen, Amol Palekar and his wife, writer-filmmaker Sandhya Gokhale were among the list of celebrities who took part in the yatra.

It has covered around 3,000 km in 46 districts across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telengana, Andra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

The Yatra will take a nine-day winter break and restart on January 3 for its onward journey to Jammu and Kashmir, after passing through Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi Kamal Haasan
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp