Kamal Haasan joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi, says 'here as an Indian'

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan attended the Bharat Jodo Yatra as it entered the national capital today.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief was accompanied by party functionaries and joined the yatra from the ITO and walked with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Red Fort.



Haasan said there is no politics behind his visit as he heard his inner voice to save India from hatred to come here.

"This yatra is not for any political aim, but raises its voice against unemployment, price rise, China's attack on India and against the hatred being spread in the country," he said.

Walking to connect the legacy of our glorious past with our bright future @RahulGandhi @maiamofficial #BharatJodoYatra #MakkalNeedhiMaiam pic.twitter.com/TGAM6cpWM9

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 24, 2022

"Many people ask me why I am here. I am here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies and started my own political party. But when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here."

The MNM chief added, "I stood in front of the mirror and said to myself, this is when the country needs me the most. Then a voice came from inside me - 'Kamal... do not help break India, help unite'."

Kamal Haasan joins the list of several celebrities who took part in the yatra which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 has traversed nine states so far and is set to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of January.

In the past, actors Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bhatt, Riya sen, Amol Palekar and his wife, writer-filmmaker Sandhya Gokhale were among the list of celebrities who took part in the yatra.

It has covered around 3,000 km in 46 districts across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telengana, Andra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

The Yatra will take a nine-day winter break and restart on January 3 for its onward journey to Jammu and Kashmir, after passing through Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

