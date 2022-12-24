Home Nation

Kerfuffle over minister’s Ram Setu response

The Modi government is saying in Parliament that there is no conclusive proof of the existence of Ram Setu.

Published: 24th December 2022 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reports on Union minister Jitendra Singh’s reply in the Rajya Sabha to a question from BJP-supported Independent member Kartikeya Sharma over the Ram Setu structure, stirred up a hornet’s nest in political circles on Friday.

Singh, while replying to Sharma’s question on Thursday said: “What I am trying to say in a single statement is that it is difficult to actually pinpoint the exact structure that existed there, but there is some kind of an indication, direct or indirect, that those structures have existed.”But in a section of the media, it was spun as the Centre saying there is no conclusive proof on the Ram Setu.

What the minister actually said on the Ram Setu was, “we have some certain limitations as the history dates back to 18,000 years and that bridge, if we go by the history, was 56 km long. But yes, to some extent, we have been able to discover pieces and islands and some limestone shoals, which, of course, can’t be accurately said to be remnants or parts of a bridge. But they have a certain amount of continuity in the location through which some surmises can be drawn.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera sought to stir the pot, tweeting: “All devotees, listen with open ears and see with open eyes. The Modi government is saying in Parliament that there is no conclusive proof of the existence of Ram Setu.”

Sources in the BJP said the distorted report had badly hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus who believe the Ram Setu was built by 10 million of vanaras (monkeys) in five days to enable Ram cross the sea into Lanka to rescue Sita from Ravan’s captivity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp