Mathura case: Allahabad HC directs CBI for report on officers

The HC bench disposed of the PIL as the CBI has completed the probe and has submitted the chargesheet at CBI court.

Published: 24th December 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has issued directives to premier probe agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to send the report over the role of administrative officers in the 2016 Jawahar Bagh violence case to UP chief secretary in a sealed envelope so that action could be taken against those found guilty of dereliction of duty. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir had passed this order on December 20 while hearing a PIL related to the issue filed by one Vijay Pal Singh Tomar.

The HC bench disposed of the PIL as the CBI has completed the probe and has submitted the chargesheet at CBI court. However, though the PIL, the petitioner had sought the court to issue directives regarding the transfer of probe to CBI into the issue.

During the hearing over PIL, the bench was presented with the sealed cover report over the role of officers in the Jawahar Bagh incident, after going through it, the HC bench asked the CBI to send the report to UP chief Secretary so that appropriate action could be taken against the officers.

