Mumbai Diary: BJP’s survey shows Uddhav still mass favorite

The BJP MLAs are not happy with the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for giving more importance to his faction’s MLAs for fund allocations.

Published: 24th December 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

BJP has carried out an internal survey of Mumbai for the upcoming BMC elections. The result of the survey turned out to be shocking for them as the mood of the Mumbai people seems to be still with Uddhav Thackeray. There are a total 90 seats out of 227 in BMC, where BJP has no strong presence and credible face to fight against the Uddhav Thackeray faction. Therefore, BJP has decided to focus on North Indian and Gujarati dominated areas where they do not want to lose even a single seat in BMC. So, they carried out two major programs – Mi Marathi to woo Marathi voters and Chaupal for North Indian voters in Mumbai.

All’s not well in NCP, MVA to ignore Pawar
Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar expressed regret on behalf of his party MLA and state president Jayant Patil’s usage of ‘shameless’ words against state Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar.  Jayant Patil has neither apologized nor showed any regret. In fact, he is upset with Ajit Pawar for surrendering to the ruling party and that he did not show any spine to fight against the incumbent government. So, MVA is working on a strategy to make the Opposition stronger but without LoP Ajit Pawar for the winter sessions in Nagpur.

BJP MLAs not happy with Shinde govt
The BJP MLAs are not happy with the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for giving more importance to his faction’s MLAs for fund allocations. BJP MLAs have complained that Shinde is always surrounded with his factions MLAs and leaders and that they do not get to meet the chief minister when they come to his office in Mantralaya or Varsha. BJP MLAs said that the BJP used all its energy to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government, but the real fruit of the power is enjoyed by Shinde and his faction’s MLAs only. While BJP is not getting anything even though they are s part of the government. The unrest is growing.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

