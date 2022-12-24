Home Nation

NIA carries out raids at 14 locations in Kashmir, chargesheets three

Meanwhile the NIA on Friday filed a chargesheet against three people accused in a case of terror-funding through cross-LoC trade.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at several locations in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu in a case related to militant activities by various militant organisations. According to the statement issued by NIA, the agency conducted searches at 14 locations in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore & Jammu.

According to the NIA spokesperson, the case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorists & subversive activities hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani handlers. “They are involved in carrying out attacks by using cyber-space in J&K, targeting minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony,” the spokesperson said. Meanwhile the NIA on Friday filed a chargesheet against three people accused in a case of terror-funding through cross-LoC trade. The case was registered suo-moto on December 16, 2016.

