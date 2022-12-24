Home Nation

Opposition parties fume as Assam govt ‘keeps in abeyance’ EWS job quota

Assam was among 12 states and Union Territories which implemented 10% reservation of jobs for the EWS. Opposition parties are now livid over the Assam government’s latest decision.

Published: 24th December 2022 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 02:01 AM

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government’s decision to “keep in abeyance” the 10% quota in state government jobs for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category has met with opposition.

An “office memorandum” said, “the Governor of Assam is pleased to keep the matter of reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in direct recruitment in posts and services under Government of Assam in abeyance until further order.”

This, however, shall not be applicable in those cases in which the vacancies have already been assessed and advertised. Also, the reservation for the EWS category will continue for admission into educational institutions.

In July this year, the state cabinet had decided to extend the scope of the EWS quota. The eligibility criteria as regards land – 15 bighas in rural areas and one bigha in urban areas – was extended to 30 and two bighas respectively. The idea was to cover more people.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had upheld the constitutional validity of a 10% reservation for the “poorest of poor” among the forward castes.

The opposition parties are now livid over the Assam government’s latest decision. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) viewed it as an affront to the apex court’s ruling. “We oppose the government’s decision to keep in abeyance the 10% job quota for the EWS category,” TMC’s Assam president Ripun Bora said.

He said the state’s economic condition was precarious as the government spent extravagantly on various beneficiary schemes to get votes. “No matter how much Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma may try, he will not be able to hide the truth. People are no fools,” Bora said.

The Congress too blamed the beneficiary schemes for it. Another opposition party, All India United Democratic Front, viewed the decision as a blow to people belonging to the EWS category.

Assam was among 12 states and Union Territories which implemented 10% reservation of jobs for the EWS.

TAGS
Assam EWS Reservation
