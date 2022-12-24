Probe into Guj man’s death while climbing ‘Trump Wall’

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police has launched an investigation into the reported death of a 32-year-old Kalol resident Brijkumar Yadav following his unsuccessful attempt to cross the US-Mexico border wall, also referred to as the ‘Trump Wall’, officials said on Friday.

Reports said Yadav was trying to scale the ‘Trump wall’ when he lost his grip and fell to death at the US-Mexico border on Wednesday. He was climbing with his three-year-old son in his arms. The child escaped with minor injuries but the man’s wife, who also lost her grip, fell 30 feet down on the US side, claimed media reports.

A few days back, Gujarat police arrested the most-wanted person in the illegal immigration scam, Bobby alias Bharat Patel who had arranged the infiltration of the Dingucha family, which froze to death on the Canada border while crossing into the US.

Sources said the Yadav family was among 40 people, mainly from north Gujarat, who were supposed to cross the border from Tijuana in Mexico to San Diego in the US on Wednesday.

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police has launched an investigation into the reported death of a 32-year-old Kalol resident Brijkumar Yadav following his unsuccessful attempt to cross the US-Mexico border wall, also referred to as the ‘Trump Wall’, officials said on Friday. Reports said Yadav was trying to scale the ‘Trump wall’ when he lost his grip and fell to death at the US-Mexico border on Wednesday. He was climbing with his three-year-old son in his arms. The child escaped with minor injuries but the man’s wife, who also lost her grip, fell 30 feet down on the US side, claimed media reports. A few days back, Gujarat police arrested the most-wanted person in the illegal immigration scam, Bobby alias Bharat Patel who had arranged the infiltration of the Dingucha family, which froze to death on the Canada border while crossing into the US. Sources said the Yadav family was among 40 people, mainly from north Gujarat, who were supposed to cross the border from Tijuana in Mexico to San Diego in the US on Wednesday.