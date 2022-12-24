Rajasthan PSC paper leak: 40 caught writing answers in bus before exam

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government’s tall claims of putting measures in place to stop paper leaks has fallen flat as yet again an examination paper to recruit senior teachers in government schools in Rajasthan got leaked on Saturday morning. At least 40 people were caught while trying to solve the paper in a moving bus near Udaipur just before the exam. The exam will now be held on December 29.

The government quickly cancelled the first paper of the exam in which nearly 4 lakh aspirants had applied. Though the key culprits were arrested later, this is the ninth major exam, conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), where incidents of paper leaks have left the state government embarrassed in recent years.

According to sources, the 40 people, who were caught solving papers before the exam in Udaipur, were informed about the paper only Friday night, and they were coming together in the same bus. Among those nabbed, there were about six to seven dummy candidates.

Seven private and government teachers are also said to be present in the bus who had come to help these candidates solve the paper. The leader of the paper leak gang is from Jodhpur area and about Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh were taken from each candidate.

However, the Udaipur Police has not yet officially shared complete information in the matter. The ATS and SOG have also started a probe into the matter. On December 26, exams for Sanskrit will be held from 9 am to 11:30am and the examination of Mathematics will be held from 2 pm to 4:30pm. Punjabi subject exam will be held on December 27 from 9am to 11:30am.

CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted: “Today, on December 24, from 9 am to 11 am, the general knowledge test for teacher recruitment has been cancelled as a matter of precedent, so that injustice is not done to any hardworking youth. Rest of the exams will continue as usual.’’

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government’s tall claims of putting measures in place to stop paper leaks has fallen flat as yet again an examination paper to recruit senior teachers in government schools in Rajasthan got leaked on Saturday morning. At least 40 people were caught while trying to solve the paper in a moving bus near Udaipur just before the exam. The exam will now be held on December 29. The government quickly cancelled the first paper of the exam in which nearly 4 lakh aspirants had applied. Though the key culprits were arrested later, this is the ninth major exam, conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), where incidents of paper leaks have left the state government embarrassed in recent years. According to sources, the 40 people, who were caught solving papers before the exam in Udaipur, were informed about the paper only Friday night, and they were coming together in the same bus. Among those nabbed, there were about six to seven dummy candidates. Seven private and government teachers are also said to be present in the bus who had come to help these candidates solve the paper. The leader of the paper leak gang is from Jodhpur area and about Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh were taken from each candidate. However, the Udaipur Police has not yet officially shared complete information in the matter. The ATS and SOG have also started a probe into the matter. On December 26, exams for Sanskrit will be held from 9 am to 11:30am and the examination of Mathematics will be held from 2 pm to 4:30pm. Punjabi subject exam will be held on December 27 from 9am to 11:30am. CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted: “Today, on December 24, from 9 am to 11 am, the general knowledge test for teacher recruitment has been cancelled as a matter of precedent, so that injustice is not done to any hardworking youth. Rest of the exams will continue as usual.’’