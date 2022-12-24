SC directs Centre & IITs to follow quota in staff hiring

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court recently directed the Centre and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to adhere to the reservation policy for recruitment of faculty members provided under the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019.

The 2019 act was promulgated to provide for reservation of posts in appointments by direct recruitment of persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the socially and educationally backward classes and the economically weaker sections, to teachers’ cadre in certain Central Educational Institutions established, maintained or aided by the Central Government. Section 3 of the 2019 act deals with reservation of posts in recruitment by Central Educational Institutions.

The SC’s order came in a plea which sought for directing the centre and IITs to follow the Reservation Policy in the admission in Research Degrees Programs and Recruitment of Faculty in the IITs. The plea which was preferred by Sachchida Nand Pandey had contended that the reservation policy was being violated by IITs under the 2019 Act, to extent of 15% to the SC, 17% to the ST and 27% to the OBCs. Pandey in his plea while seeking to cancel appointment of non performing faculty due to violation of reservation norms had also sought for formulation of a transparent recruitment policy.

Pursuant to perusing the counter affidavit filed by the centre and IIT, a bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar in their order said, “In response to the notice issued by this Court, respondent no.1, on behalf of respondent nos.2 to 24, has filed counter affidavit. Learned counsel appearing on behalf of the respondent has pointed out that now in view of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019, the reservation is provided with respect to all the Central Educational Institutions including the IITs. The concerned respondents are hereby directed to follow the reservation and act as per the reservations provided.”

