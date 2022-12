Thakur launches data-oriented new dashboard for Khelo India Scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday launched Khelo India’s new dashboard, which has all the statistical data related to the Khelo India Scheme and the Khelo India events.

The Khelo India Dashboard will be updated on real-time and aims to be a unique one-stop platform through which every citizen of the country will have access to all the information regarding the various offerings of the Khelo India Scheme introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-root level by building a strong framework for all sports.

Talking about the Dashboard, Thakur said “If you look at the work that the Indian Government has been doing, you will see that easy accessibility and transparency has always been given top priority, be it for ease of doing business, ease of living or the ease of compliance. Keeping the same thought in mind, the Khelo India Dashboard has been launched. This unique platform will help every person, be it a common man or an athlete get all the information that they need with regard to the Khelo India Scheme and they will not have to visit multiple places to get any information.”

The unique platform also has a database regarding Khelo India Centres (KICs), Khelo India Academies, SAI Training Centres & National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) which in turn will help athletes find the closest centre where sports training is available in various disciplines. The centres are geo-tagged on the map of India to help any athlete pursuing a certain sport find the centre of their choice across India.

NEW DELHI: Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday launched Khelo India’s new dashboard, which has all the statistical data related to the Khelo India Scheme and the Khelo India events. The Khelo India Dashboard will be updated on real-time and aims to be a unique one-stop platform through which every citizen of the country will have access to all the information regarding the various offerings of the Khelo India Scheme introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-root level by building a strong framework for all sports. Talking about the Dashboard, Thakur said “If you look at the work that the Indian Government has been doing, you will see that easy accessibility and transparency has always been given top priority, be it for ease of doing business, ease of living or the ease of compliance. Keeping the same thought in mind, the Khelo India Dashboard has been launched. This unique platform will help every person, be it a common man or an athlete get all the information that they need with regard to the Khelo India Scheme and they will not have to visit multiple places to get any information.” The unique platform also has a database regarding Khelo India Centres (KICs), Khelo India Academies, SAI Training Centres & National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) which in turn will help athletes find the closest centre where sports training is available in various disciplines. The centres are geo-tagged on the map of India to help any athlete pursuing a certain sport find the centre of their choice across India.