Home Nation

Thakur launches data-oriented new dashboard for Khelo India Scheme

The centres are geo-tagged on the map of India to help any athlete pursuing a certain sport find the centre of their choice across India.

Published: 24th December 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur. (File Photo)

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday launched Khelo India’s new dashboard, which has all the statistical data related to the Khelo India Scheme and the Khelo India events.

The Khelo India Dashboard will be updated on real-time and aims to be a unique one-stop platform through which every citizen of the country will have access to all the information regarding the various offerings of the Khelo India Scheme introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-root level by building a strong framework for all sports.

Talking about the Dashboard, Thakur said “If you look at the work that the Indian Government has been doing, you will see that easy accessibility and transparency has always been given top priority, be it for ease of doing business, ease of living or the ease of compliance. Keeping the same thought in mind, the Khelo India Dashboard has been launched. This unique platform will help every person, be it a common man or an athlete get all the information that they need with regard to the Khelo India Scheme and they will not have to visit multiple places to get any information.”

The unique platform also has a database regarding Khelo India Centres (KICs), Khelo India Academies, SAI Training Centres & National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) which in turn will help athletes find the closest centre where sports training is available in various disciplines. The centres are geo-tagged on the map of India to help any athlete pursuing a certain sport find the centre of their choice across India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Singh Thakur Khelo India dashboard
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp