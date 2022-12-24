Winter Session: Tawang clash dominates House, 7 bills cleared in 13 sittings

Home Nation

In terms of productivity, the House was 97 per cent during the 13 sittings, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his closing speech.

Published: 24th December 2022

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With India-China border clashes dominating the floor proceedings, the winter session of Parliament was concluded on Friday, six days ahead of schedule. The winter session, which began on December 7, was scheduled to end on December 29. However, it was cut short because of the request from legislators of both the Houses in view of Christmas and New Year celebrations ahead.

The House saw repeated adjournments on the last working day also over the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the Tawang clashes. On the last two days of the session, Union Health Minister’s letter to Rahul Gandhi to suspend the Bharat Jodo Yatra in view of the new Covid variant also led to war of words between the Opposition and the members of the treasury benches.

Though the opposition persisted in discussions throughout the session on the December 9 faceoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, the government refused to allow any debate on the matter. While opposition alleged that the government is not being transparent with the border situation, the government maintained that the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has already made a statement in both the Houses.

“Disruption as an expression mechanism is antithetical to grace, decorum and sublimity of this solemn platform. The fall out is invariably negative as it generates disillusionment, disappointment, helplessness and hopelessness in the people,” he said.

In terms of productivity, the House was 97 per cent during the 13 sittings, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his closing speech. The government passed seven bills including the supplementary demands for grants. Earlier, the government was considering taking up 16 bills during the winter session. In Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar said that productivity of the House was 102 per cent. The House held 13 sittings totalling 64 hours 50 minutes.

