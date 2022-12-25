ABVP and independents dominate most seats in Uttarakhand students' union elections

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won 40 posts of students' union

president in 123 colleges in the state. Independents have won 33 seats and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had to be content with 18 seats for the post of president. The remaining results are awaited. In these elections held after a gap of two years, women candidates have registered historic victories in major colleges of the state.

Except for sporadic incidents in the simultaneous students' union elections held in 123 colleges of the state, the situation was normal everywhere. This year's students' union elections were dominated by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and independent candidates, while NSUI's position was again

weak and slipped to the third position.

The NSUI suffered defeat for the 14th consecutive time in DAV PG College, Dehradun, the largest student union of the state. ABVP's Dayal Bisht won here.

Congress Dehradun president Dr Jaswinder Gogi told The New Indian Express, "We have won the posts of president at DBS College in Dehradun and president and general secretary at MKP College, while in the 2019 elections we did not have any important post, this time it is our big achievement".

In MBPG College in Haldwani, Rashmi Lamgadia defeated Kaushal Birkhani of ABCP by a huge margin of 1295 votes. Rashmi rebelled against ABVP and contested as an independent. For the first time in the college's 40-year history, a woman president has been elected.

There was a fierce fight between ABVP and Om Chhatra Sangathan activists at Ramchandra Uniyal Government College in Uttarkashi. During the dispute, the former students' union president has suffered a deep head injury. In this case, both the parties have given written complaints to the police station.

NSUI's Sakshi Tiwari was elected president in the Rishikesh Degree college campus. She defeated her rival ABVP's Hrithik Pathak by 126 votes. Abhay Verma of Vande Mataram Group won the university representative (UR) post. He defeated his rival ABVP's Akash Uniyal by 587 votes.

In PG College Agastyamuni, ABVP has won all the posts after 11 years. Saurabh Bhatt won the post of president, Aniket Singh for the post of general secretary, Sonam Rawat for the post of treasurer and Santosh Trivedi for the post of university representative. Ashutosh was elected unopposed as vice-president and Sunil Kumar as joint secretary.

In the Kumaon region, the ABVP won 22 seats for the post of president of 50 colleges and independents won 20 seats. NSUI has got 8 seats. In the contest for General secretary independents won 28 seats, ABVP 16 and NSUI 5 seats. Whereas in Garhwal division, ABVP won 15 seats, Independents 13 and NSUI nine seats. ABVP won 14 seats for the post of general secretary, NSUI 6 and Independents 9 seats.

DEHRADUN: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won 40 posts of students' union president in 123 colleges in the state. Independents have won 33 seats and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had to be content with 18 seats for the post of president. The remaining results are awaited. In these elections held after a gap of two years, women candidates have registered historic victories in major colleges of the state. Except for sporadic incidents in the simultaneous students' union elections held in 123 colleges of the state, the situation was normal everywhere. This year's students' union elections were dominated by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and independent candidates, while NSUI's position was again weak and slipped to the third position. The NSUI suffered defeat for the 14th consecutive time in DAV PG College, Dehradun, the largest student union of the state. ABVP's Dayal Bisht won here. Congress Dehradun president Dr Jaswinder Gogi told The New Indian Express, "We have won the posts of president at DBS College in Dehradun and president and general secretary at MKP College, while in the 2019 elections we did not have any important post, this time it is our big achievement". In MBPG College in Haldwani, Rashmi Lamgadia defeated Kaushal Birkhani of ABCP by a huge margin of 1295 votes. Rashmi rebelled against ABVP and contested as an independent. For the first time in the college's 40-year history, a woman president has been elected. There was a fierce fight between ABVP and Om Chhatra Sangathan activists at Ramchandra Uniyal Government College in Uttarkashi. During the dispute, the former students' union president has suffered a deep head injury. In this case, both the parties have given written complaints to the police station. NSUI's Sakshi Tiwari was elected president in the Rishikesh Degree college campus. She defeated her rival ABVP's Hrithik Pathak by 126 votes. Abhay Verma of Vande Mataram Group won the university representative (UR) post. He defeated his rival ABVP's Akash Uniyal by 587 votes. In PG College Agastyamuni, ABVP has won all the posts after 11 years. Saurabh Bhatt won the post of president, Aniket Singh for the post of general secretary, Sonam Rawat for the post of treasurer and Santosh Trivedi for the post of university representative. Ashutosh was elected unopposed as vice-president and Sunil Kumar as joint secretary. In the Kumaon region, the ABVP won 22 seats for the post of president of 50 colleges and independents won 20 seats. NSUI has got 8 seats. In the contest for General secretary independents won 28 seats, ABVP 16 and NSUI 5 seats. Whereas in Garhwal division, ABVP won 15 seats, Independents 13 and NSUI nine seats. ABVP won 14 seats for the post of general secretary, NSUI 6 and Independents 9 seats.