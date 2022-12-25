Actor Tunisha found hanging on set of TV serial, co-actor arrested on charge of suicide abetment

By PTI

PALGHAR: Television actor Tunisha Sharma (21) on Saturday allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.

Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, he said.

A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Valiv police station. Sharma had acted in several television serials.

Another police officer said that the police have detained a co-actor for questioning following a complaint filed by Tunisha's mother. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is on, he added.

Police on Sunday arrested a 27-year old co-actor of television and film actress Tunisha Sharma on the charge of abetting her suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Valiv police here registered a case against the deceased's co-actor, Sheezan M Khan, under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him, the station house office of Valiv police station said.

Her mother in her complaint claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said.

Sharma had acted in the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra 'Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

The incident on Saturday took place on the set where the shooting of the serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' was in progress.

No suicide note was found at the spot, the official said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem and further probe was on into the case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

