Covid cases rising in many countries, be vigilant: PM Modi to people

The central government has stepped up measures against the virus, with the cases on a rise, especially in China where the lifting of zero-Covid policy has caused a spread of the pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to be vigilant and take precautions against covid-19, as he noted that the virus is spreading in many countries.

In his last 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast of the year, Modi said many people are on a vacation or will go on one during Christmas and New Year and urged them to follow protocols like wearing masks and washing hands to ensure that their enjoyment is not affected adversely by the virus.

The central government has stepped up measures against the virus, with the cases on a rise, especially in China where the lifting of zero-Covid policy has caused a spread of the pandemic.

Modi has also chaired meetings and his government has written to the states to put in place adequate measures to deal with any spurt.

The prime minister said the outgoing year, 2022, has been inspirational to India in many ways.

India carved out a special place for itself in the world with its incredible vaccination doses of over 220 crore and the country becoming the fifth largest global economy, he said.

The country also achieved the "magical" export figure of USD 400 billion (one billion=100 crore) and made new strides in space, defence and drone sectors, he added and also highlighted its achievements in sports.

