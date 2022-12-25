Kin of detained naval officers await visa to visit them in Doha

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It has been four months since eight former Indian naval officers, working for Dahra Consultancies in Doha were picked up from their home by Qatar’s interior ministry. They have been under solitary confinement since then.

On Monday, 26th December, they will go for bail appeal the fifth time and are hoping that they would be granted one. No charges have been framed against them yet.

Those having family members in Doha are allowed to have weekly physical meetings with them but, few officers' family in India have not been granted visas by Qatar and are stilll waiting to visit them. However, they are allowed to have a 10 mins phone call every week.

"Family members of some of the detained officers (who have been kept under solitary confinement) have been trying to get visas from Qatar for sometime now. However, due to the recently concluded FIFA world cup there was a caveat that those applying for visas to Qatar had to buy a ticket for matches in Doha. Since these members had no requirement for buying a ticket for football match, they were denied visas.

"However, as the FIFA world cup is over, hopes are high ," said sources.

"Familes back home are stressed with delay in the repatriation of these officers who have been working for Dahra for over two tenures and there was never any issue that cropped up earlier. These eight Indians are amongst the top ranking officials. With four months in solitary confinement, families back home fear them facing medical issues," said sources.

All hopes are pinned on for 26th December bail appeal that the officers will make again and the Indian fraternity and families are hoping that they be granted it this time.



