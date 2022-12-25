Home Nation

New assessment, evaluation scheme in J-K to take effect from next academic session

An official spokesperson said on Saturday that the decision represents a significant change that will put an end to the traditional examination system.

Published: 25th December 2022

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to implement the Student Assessment and Evaluation Scheme (SAES), under which uniform question papers will be formulated for all government and government-recognised schools, from the upcoming academic session.

According to the NEP-2020 examination reforms, the purpose of assessment will change from one that is summative and primarily tests rote memorisation skills to one that is more regular and formative, is more competency-based, supports the students' learning and development, and tests higher-order skills like analysis, critical thinking and conceptual clarity.

The students would receive a multi-dimensional report card or a holistic progress card in place of a grade sheet, which would reflect each learner's individuality and progress in detail, the spokesperson said.

He said a software assisted by artificial intelligence would create a 360-degree perspective of a student's progress and help him choose the best career.

