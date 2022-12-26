Home Nation

BSF jawan beaten to death in Gujarat for protesting against daughter's obscene video; seven held

The seven accused who attacked the BSF jawan Melaji Vaghela and injured his son were produced in Kheda court on Monday and has sent to judicial custody. 

Published: 26th December 2022 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

BSF jawan Melaji Vaghela

BSF jawan Melaji Vaghela.

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was beaten to death in Gujarat's Nadiad after he protested against the circulation of an obscene video of his 15-year-old daughter. 

Sources said that the man along with his wife Manjulben, their son Navdeep and nephew Chirag had gone to the boy's house, who purportedly posted the video online, on Saturday. 

The seven accused who attacked BSF jawan Melaji Vaghela. 

Nadiad Division DySP Vimal Vajpai told media, "On Saturday night Vaghela and family had gone to the boy's house in Vanipur village of Kheda district, where he was attacked by the boy's family. They forced him to delete the video but in vain."

“When BSF Jawan and his family reached to Jadav's house, his father and six other family members attacked Vaghela and his son on their heads with a stick and sickle. Manjulaben also suffered injuries. We arrested all seven accused and produced them in court, where all were sent to judicial custody,” he added.

DySP further said, “A case was registered against the boy and his family members for murder, attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly with comment intent to commit offense, rioting and armed deadly weapon,”

Gandhinagar BSF DIG ML Garg said, “Yes Melaji Vaghela was our constable, he is on leave for some personal work. We came to know about the incident that happened in his hometown, and are investigating the matter. 

