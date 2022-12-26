Chhattisgarh jawan shoots dead head constable with service rifle

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) head constable was killed when his subordinate allegedly opened fire at him with his service rifle after an altercation broke out between them in Kanker district on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the government college where the 11th battalion of CAF was deployed on security duty during the recently-held bypoll in Bhanupratapur constituency, the district police said.

“CAF constable Purushottam Singh allegedly shot head constable Surendra Bhagat over some issues with his INSAS rifle.

Bhagat died on the spot. Singh has been taken into custody and further interrogation is being done to find the reason behind the incident,” Shalabh Sinha, the superintendent of police, said. Singh then locked himself in a room with the weapon. He came out of the room after being persuaded by senior officials, and was taken into custody, the police official said.

In a similar incident on November 8 last year, four CRPF jawans were killed and three others injured after their colleague opened fire at them in Sukma district.

