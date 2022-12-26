Home Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS for minor infection

According to the sources quoted by ANI, the 63-year-old has been admitted to a private ward of the hospital after a minor stomach infection and for a routine check-up.

Published: 26th December 2022 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | EPS)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday.

According to the sources quoted by ANI, the 63-year-old has been admitted to a private ward of the hospital after a minor stomach infection and for a routine check-up around noon on Monday. She is likely to be discharged soon.

"She is admitted to AIIMS. But nothing serious. She is fine. Nothing to worry," the source said.

The Finance Minister is due to present the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1, 2023.

On Saturday, Ms Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai. The finance minister observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in the Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.

On Sunday, the finance minister paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi. 

(With additional inputs from agencies)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Nirmala Sitharaman admitted AIIMS Finance Minister
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp