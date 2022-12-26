Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS for minor infection

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday.

According to the sources quoted by ANI, the 63-year-old has been admitted to a private ward of the hospital after a minor stomach infection and for a routine check-up around noon on Monday. She is likely to be discharged soon.

"She is admitted to AIIMS. But nothing serious. She is fine. Nothing to worry," the source said.

The Finance Minister is due to present the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1, 2023.

On Saturday, Ms Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai. The finance minister observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in the Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.

On Sunday, the finance minister paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi.

(With additional inputs from agencies)

