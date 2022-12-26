Girl assaulted for saying no to marriage in Bhopal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 19-year-old girl was assaulted mercilessly by a 24-year-old man allegedly over refusal to marry him in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The act was filmed by another man. Both the accused, have been arrested.

The 1.32-minute video, which went viral, shows the man identified as Pankaj Tripathi, a driver, walking with the girl hand in hand. Suddenly, Tripathi starts verbally abusing the girl before assaulting her.

According to Rewa district additional SP (ASP) Anil Sonkar, both the accused and the girl were close friends for a year, but the girl’s family refused to marry her with the accused.

“Perhaps enraged by the refusal by the girl’s family to marry her to him, the accused assaulted her brutally. He along with his aide has been booked under IPC Sections 363, 366, 323, 294, besides provisions of IT Act,” the ASP said.

