Home Nation

Girl assaulted for saying no to marriage in Bhopal

The 1.32-minute video, which went viral, shows the man identified as Pankaj Tripathi, a driver, walking with the girl hand in hand.

Published: 26th December 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

Representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 19-year-old girl was assaulted mercilessly by a 24-year-old man allegedly over refusal to marry him in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The act was filmed by another man. Both the accused, have been arrested.

The 1.32-minute video, which went viral, shows the man identified as Pankaj Tripathi, a driver, walking with the girl hand in hand. Suddenly, Tripathi starts verbally abusing the girl before assaulting her. 
According to Rewa district additional SP (ASP) Anil Sonkar, both the accused and the girl were close friends for a year, but the girl’s family refused to marry her with the accused.

“Perhaps enraged by the refusal by the girl’s family to marry her to him, the accused assaulted her brutally. He along with his aide has been booked under IPC Sections 363, 366, 323, 294, besides provisions of IT Act,” the ASP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
No to marriage Assault Verbal abuse
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp