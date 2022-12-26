J&K parties back Pandit staff after L-G’s ‘no salary if sitting at home’ remark

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After a recent statement by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha that those sitting at home won’t be given salaries, the political parties have come in support of PM Package Pandit employees, who are on strike since May 12 this year to demand relocation from Kashmir in view of continued targeted killings

by the militants in the Valley.

Senior J&K BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh said the government should address this issue in a sensitive manner. “My personal view is that life is very precious. If there is a threat to even one life and to save one life, if about a dozen offices have to be closed, it should be done as saving life is more important,” he said.

Former J&K CM and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said the administration should accept the demand of PM package Pandit employees for the time being. “When they (Pandits) are satisfied that the situation in Kashmir has improved, they will return but they should not be compelled to work here”.

ALSO READ | Better to close down dozen offices than losing a single human life: Union Min on Pandits terror threat

Former J&K CM and Democratic Azad Party (DAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad said unfortunately there were targeted killings in the Valley and life is most precious. “The Pandit employees should be transferred to Jammu in view of their security apprehensions. And when the situation improves in the Valley, they can be brought back.”

Farooq Abdullah, former CM and National Conference president said that the Lt Governor should understand the reason behind Pandit employees not willing to work in the valley. The Pandit employees don’t want to go to Valley in view of security apprehensions, he said.

SRINAGAR: After a recent statement by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha that those sitting at home won’t be given salaries, the political parties have come in support of PM Package Pandit employees, who are on strike since May 12 this year to demand relocation from Kashmir in view of continued targeted killings by the militants in the Valley. Senior J&K BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh said the government should address this issue in a sensitive manner. “My personal view is that life is very precious. If there is a threat to even one life and to save one life, if about a dozen offices have to be closed, it should be done as saving life is more important,” he said. Former J&K CM and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said the administration should accept the demand of PM package Pandit employees for the time being. “When they (Pandits) are satisfied that the situation in Kashmir has improved, they will return but they should not be compelled to work here”. ALSO READ | Better to close down dozen offices than losing a single human life: Union Min on Pandits terror threat Former J&K CM and Democratic Azad Party (DAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad said unfortunately there were targeted killings in the Valley and life is most precious. “The Pandit employees should be transferred to Jammu in view of their security apprehensions. And when the situation improves in the Valley, they can be brought back.” Farooq Abdullah, former CM and National Conference president said that the Lt Governor should understand the reason behind Pandit employees not willing to work in the valley. The Pandit employees don’t want to go to Valley in view of security apprehensions, he said.