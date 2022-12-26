Home Nation

Land deal: Fadnavis’ Delhi trip triggers buzz on Maharashtra allies

Sources said the top BJP leadership has taken the Nagpur Improvement Trust land issue seriously and wants Fadnavis’ views on it.

Published: 26th December 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Against the backdrop of the Nagpur land scam leading to the Opposition’s demand for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s resignation, the visit of BJP’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to Delhi is being considered significant. Sources said the top BJP leadership has taken the Nagpur Improvement Trust land issue seriously and wants Fadnavis’ views on it.

“Shinde is unhappy with the Maharashtra BJP leadership for being unable to safeguard him in the controversy. The CM’s son, Dr Shreekant Shinde, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed concern over some BJP leaders’ statements and stressed the stability of the government,” said a source.
“The PM has ensured full support to Shinde. Home Minister Amit Shah too has asked the state BJP leadership to extend all support to Shinde during the winter session of the state legislative assembly in Nagpur,” said the source. 

Those close to Shinde have blamed the BJP for adding fuel to the fire by asking questions in the Upper House of the assembly. “Without BJP support, the Opposition will not raise the issue, which is Nagpur-centric. It is anybody’s guess as to how the Opposition has laid its hands on the documents on the first day of the winter session,” said another source.

Sources said BJP leaders in Maharashtra are keen on Fadnavis’ elevation as the chief minister. Some days back, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule demanded Fadnavis take over the state reins. Then, it was Bawankule who raised the NIT issue in the House. 

“The BJP is also pushing for the Lokayukta bill covering the CM under the proposed legislation. There are many coincidences directly related to the BJP. Some BJP MLAs have said this was Shinde’s last winter session,” said a source.

“All of it has reached Shinde who burst out in anger in the House against NCP MLA Jayant Patil. The level of suspicion is growing in the Shinde camp,” said the source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis BJP Amit Shah
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp