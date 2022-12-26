Land deal: Fadnavis’ Delhi trip triggers buzz on Maharashtra allies

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Against the backdrop of the Nagpur land scam leading to the Opposition’s demand for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s resignation, the visit of BJP’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to Delhi is being considered significant. Sources said the top BJP leadership has taken the Nagpur Improvement Trust land issue seriously and wants Fadnavis’ views on it.

“Shinde is unhappy with the Maharashtra BJP leadership for being unable to safeguard him in the controversy. The CM’s son, Dr Shreekant Shinde, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed concern over some BJP leaders’ statements and stressed the stability of the government,” said a source.

“The PM has ensured full support to Shinde. Home Minister Amit Shah too has asked the state BJP leadership to extend all support to Shinde during the winter session of the state legislative assembly in Nagpur,” said the source.

Those close to Shinde have blamed the BJP for adding fuel to the fire by asking questions in the Upper House of the assembly. “Without BJP support, the Opposition will not raise the issue, which is Nagpur-centric. It is anybody’s guess as to how the Opposition has laid its hands on the documents on the first day of the winter session,” said another source.

Sources said BJP leaders in Maharashtra are keen on Fadnavis’ elevation as the chief minister. Some days back, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule demanded Fadnavis take over the state reins. Then, it was Bawankule who raised the NIT issue in the House.

“The BJP is also pushing for the Lokayukta bill covering the CM under the proposed legislation. There are many coincidences directly related to the BJP. Some BJP MLAs have said this was Shinde’s last winter session,” said a source.

“All of it has reached Shinde who burst out in anger in the House against NCP MLA Jayant Patil. The level of suspicion is growing in the Shinde camp,” said the source.

