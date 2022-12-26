Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lung cancer cases have gone up in India by over five per cent in the last two years while overall incidents of the life-threatening disease went up by over 34,000 in the previous year, according to government figures.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Bihar reported the maximum number of cases.

Among the southern states, the cancer caseload was most in Tamil Nadu, followed by Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

The lung cancer cases have gone up from 98,278 in 2020 to 1,03,371 in 2022, registering a jump of 5.2 per cent, the government said in Parliament, quoting the Indian Council of Medical Research — National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP).

The maximum number of overall cancer cases 2,10,958 in both men and women — were reported in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. In the same year, Maharashtra saw 1,21,717 instances, followed by West Bengal (1,13,851) and Bihar (1,09274).

In South India, Tamil Nadu topped the list with 93,536 cases, followed by 90,349 in Karnataka, 73,536 in Andhra Pradesh, and 59,143 in Kerala. These four southern states have seen a rise in cancer cases since 2019. Tamil Nadu registered 86,596 cases in 2019, 88,866 in 2020, and 91,184 in 2021. Similarly, Karnataka 2019 reported 83,824 cases. In 2020, it went up to 85,968, while in 2020, the figure stood at 88,126.

In 2019, Andhra Pradesh recorded 68,883 cancer cases, in 2020, it went up to 70,424, and in 2021 it touched 71,970. Kerala in 2019 registered a total of 56148 cases in 2019, which went up to 57,155 in 2020 and 58,139 in 2021.

Among all the southern states, Telangana recorded a comparatively less number of cancer cases. In 2019, the state registered 46,464 cases. In 2020 it recorded 47,620, and in 2021, the instances touched 48,775.

There is no state where the numbers have come down, barring Lakshadweep, where 28 cases were reported in two consecutive years – 2021 and 22, one up from 2020.

The government said that risk factors for cancer include tobacco products, alcohol, insufficient physical activities, unhealthy diet, and air pollution. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), one in nine Indians is likely to have cancer in a lifetime, as the disease may jump by 12.8 percent from 2020 to 2025. It also said that the highest cases were reported in the 40-64 age group.

Above 40 years of age, lung cancer was the topmost common cancer among men, while breast cancer topped females in all age groups. “The cancer incidence is continuing to increase in India,” ICMR said in its journal, Indian Journal of Medical Research.

LIFE THREATENING

The cases of lung cancer are on the rise, the government said in Parliament

98,278 cases reported in 2020

1,03,371 cases reported in 2022

2,10,958 cases were found in both men and women in UP in 2022, making it the maximum overall cancer case figure

There is no state where the numbers have come down, barring Lakshadweep

34,000 cases reported in the previous year alone

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Bihar reported the maximum number of cases

40-64 age group was the most affected by cancer

