On Scindia's assurance, MP minister starts wearing shoes he had forsaken for road work completion

Pradyumna Singh Tomar started wearing shoes 66 days after he gave them up seeking completion of road works in his Gwalior constituency.

Published: 26th December 2022 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

: Madhya Pradesh Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar. (Photo | Pradhuman Singh Tomar Twitter)

By PTI

GWALIOR: Madhya Pradesh Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Sunday started wearing shoes on the assurance of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, 66 days after he gave them up seeking completion of road works in his Gwalior constituency.

The State Energy Minister, a staunch loyalist of Scindia, was offered a pair of shoes by the latter during the day.

"Tomar had stopped wearing shoes for the construction of roads in his area. The chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) has given approval for these road works and they will be soon completed and inaugurated," Scindia told reporters.

Tomar was among several Congress MLAs who quit the party in March 2020 along with Scindia, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government.

He won a bypoll on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket in 2020 and was made energy minister in the Chouhan government.

