Panel asks Centre to follow ‘Buddha trail’ to boost tourism 

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Parliamentary Committee on transport, tourism and culture has suggested the Centre to work on ‘theme based’ tourism activities especially ‘Buddha trail’ to boost travel and hospitality sectors.

In its report on “Role of Indian Missions Globally for the growth of Tourism in India” tabled in Rajya Sabha during recently concluded session of the House, the panel has also recommended measures to revive circuit tourism by organising familiarisation trips; Buddhist Circuit Family Tours and Conferences with the help of Indian Overseas Tourism Offices and Missions to boost tourism in the country.

“Various tourism circuits such as ‘Buddhist Circuit’ and ‘Ramayana Circuit’ can provide tourists with enriching religious experiences. The Committee also observes that in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, the importance of shorter distances in travel has become more pronounced and regional tourism is likely to grow. India should therefore leverage its cultural similarities such as the Buddha’s trail with its neighbours,” reads the report.

After a review, the Committee appreciated tourism strategy; plans and targets for specific markets; however added that the tourism ministry “should adopt a proactive policy to promote internationally such tourist places in India at par with those abroad.”

The panel made these observations after the ministry informed it that a programme implementation committee (PIC) under the chairmanship of the additional secretary (tourism) was set up to implement Incredible India Reconnect 2022 Campaign to position India as a preferred tourism destination. The other objectives of forming the PIC are to promote India as a 365-days destination and specific themes, destinations and products, submitted the ministry.

“General assessment of the earlier tourism promotional campaigns of India was that though impressive, they lacked focus on products and themes and failed to convey a clear cut message about India and that not much publicity was given to the new and urban India, its new developments and luxury properties. The Committee is pleased to note that the new strategic approach addresses these shortcomings and is tailored to suit specific markets,” the panel noted.

The tourism ministry officials said efforts have already begun for tourism promotion with special focus on the Buddhist circuit. Activities are being planned at prominent sites related to Buddhism. Last year, events were held at Bodh Gaya and Varanasi.

Under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, five projects worth Rs 325.53 crore have already been sanctioned for Buddhist circuit development in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, according to the ministry.

