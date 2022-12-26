Home Nation

Russian tourist dies in Odisha hotel, two days after friend's death 

Pavel Anthom, 65, was found lying in a pool of blood outside the hotel on Saturday.

By PTI

RAYAGADA: A Russian tourist died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada district, two days after his fellow traveller was found dead there, police said on Sunday.

Pavel Anthom, 65, was found lying in a pool of blood outside the hotel on Saturday, they said.

Vladimir Bidenov, Pavel's co-traveller, was found dead at the same hotel on December 22. He was found lying unconscious in his room on the first floor of the hotel with a few empty wine bottles around him.

When rushed to the district hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Vladimir and Pavel were part of a four-member group of Russian tourists who along with their guide Jitendra Singh had checked into the hotel in Rayagada town on Wednesday.

On Pavel's death, a senior police officer said that it seemed to be a case of suicide.

"Pavel was in depression due to the death of his friend," he said.

Police said they are investigating Pavel's death from all angles, including the possibility that he has fallen from the terrace accidentally.

Two other members of the group were asked to stay back and coordinate with the investigation, the officer said.

