Home Nation

Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General BS Raju reviews operational readiness in Rann of Kutch

Published: 27th December 2022 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

BS Raju

The Vice Chief of the Indian Army Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) BS Raju. (Middle) (Photo |Indian Army)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Vice Chief of the Indian Army Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) BS Raju is on a visit to the sensitive areas of the Rann of Kutch and Sir Creek to review the preparedness and to interact with the ground commanders.

Other than Kashmir and Siachen, Sir Creek is another area yet to be resolved since 1947. There is an ongoing dispute regarding the demarcation of the boundary between Sindh, state of Pakistan and Gujarat state.

It is a 96 km long narrow strip of water between the two countries in the marshy areas of Rann of Kutch. During the 1965 war the armies of the two countries had clashed in the area.

As per the Indian Army, on Tuesday “Lt Gen BS Raju VCOAS visited Creek Sector to review the operational readiness. VCOAS interacted with the troops of various security forces and complimented them for their soldierly zeal and dedication.”

On Monday Lt Gen Raju visited the forward areas of the Rann Of Kutch Sector and reviewed the operational preparedness. Here also the VCOAS had interacted with officers and troops and complimented them for their professionalism and devotion to duty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army BS Raju Rann of Kutch
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp