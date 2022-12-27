Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General BS Raju reviews operational readiness in Rann of Kutch

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Vice Chief of the Indian Army Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) BS Raju is on a visit to the sensitive areas of the Rann of Kutch and Sir Creek to review the preparedness and to interact with the ground commanders.

Other than Kashmir and Siachen, Sir Creek is another area yet to be resolved since 1947. There is an ongoing dispute regarding the demarcation of the boundary between Sindh, state of Pakistan and Gujarat state.

It is a 96 km long narrow strip of water between the two countries in the marshy areas of Rann of Kutch. During the 1965 war the armies of the two countries had clashed in the area.

As per the Indian Army, on Tuesday “Lt Gen BS Raju VCOAS visited Creek Sector to review the operational readiness. VCOAS interacted with the troops of various security forces and complimented them for their soldierly zeal and dedication.”

On Monday Lt Gen Raju visited the forward areas of the Rann Of Kutch Sector and reviewed the operational preparedness. Here also the VCOAS had interacted with officers and troops and complimented them for their professionalism and devotion to duty.

