 AVGC task force suggests measures to make India animation, gaming content hub

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Setting up of a National Mission with a budget outlay, introduction of school subject, standardized curriculum in higher education, target skilling and industry outreach for youth in tier two and three cities, and a comprehensive campaign--'Creative India’ are key recommendations made by the AVGC Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) Task Force to turn India into a global of hub of animation and gaming content hub.

The Force has also suggested an annual international AVGC Expo in collaboration with industry. “The Expo will focus on foreign direct investment (FDI) in AVGC, market access creation, employment generation, new age technologies, knowledge exchanges, co-production partnerships and Intellectual property,” the panel stated in its report.

The AVGC Task Force constituted under the chairmanship of secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) Apurva Chandra submitted its report including recommendations to I&B minister Anurag Singh Thakur last week.

Besides converting India into a sought after market for AVGC content creation, the recommendations aim to educate students and parents about the potential of the sector by leveraging National Education Policy (NEP). The idea is to develop creative thinking with dedicated AVGC course content at school levels to build foundational skills and create awareness about AVGC as a career choice.

“Ministry of Education may plan for transition of all existing AVGC education programs from all universities into the new nomenclatures and new structure, through a mandate, preferably by2025,” read the report.

The panel has suggested 11 degree courses such as Experiential Arts (Gaming), Graphic Arts (Comics and Animation Design), Cinematic Arts (Comics/Animation/VFX), and Visual Arts - Game Art Design.

It has also been proposed that the ministry in collaboration with other key ministries may take up the task of setting up the country's first National Center of Excellence for AVGC.

While briefing about the recommendations, Chandra on Monday said that the drafts of the national policy and model state policy for the growth of AVGC-Extended Reality (XR) had also been submitted along with the report.

“The ministry along with the other concerned ministries will process the implementation of the recommendations in this report. The draft policies for growth of the AVGC-XR Sector, both of national and state level, will be key to aid the growth of the media and entertainment industry in general, and AVGC sector in particular, eventually contributing to India’s growth as an AVGC hub,” said Chandra.

