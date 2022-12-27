Home Nation

CBI court sentences four in Vyapam cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation Special Judge, Gwalior on Monday has convicted four persons in two separate cases related to Madhya Pradesh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam).

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Central Bureau of Investigation Special Judge, Gwalior on Monday has convicted four persons in two separate cases related to Madhya Pradesh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam). The Special Judge found two guilty in a Vyapam scam related case of pre-medical test 2010 and awarded 
four years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 13,100 each.

Dushyant Singh Bhadoria was accused of seeking admission in a medical college by arranging an impersonator Jagpal Singh, who took the test in his place. In the second case of Police Constable Recruitment Test-2013, the court convicted two accused, Laxman Singh (candidate) and Dharmendra Kumar (impersonator).

Both were awarded four years rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 14,100 each. After taking over the case, on Supreme Court’s order, the CBI had conducted a thorough investigation and had filed a chargsheet against the accused. 

